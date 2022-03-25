Joe Manchin Says He’s a ‘Yes’ on Ketanji Brown Jackson
IN THE BAG
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Friday he would vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, likely granting Democrats the 50 votes needed to seal her confirmation. “Judge Jackson’s record and career are exemplary,” he wrote in a Twitter statement Friday. “Her wide array of experiences in varying sectors of our judicial system have provided Judge Jackson a unique perspective that will serve her well on our nation’s highest court.” The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on April 4; it’s unclear whether any Republicans will join Manchin. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he would not vote for her due to her unwillingness to publicly denounce an expansion of the Supreme Court—despite that decision being left up to Congress.