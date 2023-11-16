Joe Manchin Says Trump ‘Will Destroy’ U.S. Democracy if He Wins in 2024
‘DANGEROUS’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Wednesday that Donald Trump “will destroy democracy in America” if the Republican wins a second term as president. The centrist lawmaker made the comment while speaking to West Virginia reporters on a press call days after Manchin announced he would not seek re-election in 2024—fueling speculation that he might be considering a third-party run for the White House. Manchin said Wednesday he never wanted to be a “spoiler” candidate who helped get someone else elected, but nevertheless vowed to do whatever was required to save the U.S. “If they said, ‘You’re the only person to do it,’ I’ll do whatever I can to save this nation,” Manchin said. He also said that it would be “dangerous” for Trump to be given another term.