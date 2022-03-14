Joe Manchin Dooms Biden’s Pick for Federal Reserve
CROSSING THE AISLE
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has announced that he will not vote to support Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve. By crossing party lines to vote with Republicans, Manchin has likely doomed Raskin’d bid for the job. In a statement, Manchin said he had “carefully reviewed” Raskin’s past statements and qualifications and concluded: “Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs.” Manchin, like the GOP, have criticized Raskin’s past view that the Fed should focus on the financial threats of climate change.