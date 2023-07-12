CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Manchin’s Planned Visit to New Hampshire Event Alarms Dems
WILL HE OR WON’T HE
Read it at The Washington Post
A planned visit to New Hampshire by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for an event hosted by bipartisan group No Labels reportedly has Democrats alarmed, fearing it might signal his intention to mount a third-party presidential campaign. No Labels has publicly contemplated backing a “unity” campaign in 2024, which Democrats worry could siphon support from President Joe Biden. Manchin, who will appear alongside former Republican Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman at the group’s “Common Sense” event, said he’s undecided on a 2024 bid. “I haven’t ruled out anything or ruled in anything,” Manchin told CNN on Wednesday.