‘Magic Mike’ Star Pitched Himself For Role in ‘TMNT’ Sequel
COWABUNGA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman recently revealed that Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello pitched himself for the role of Casey Jones in a sequel to the live-action 1990 film. Jones, hockey player-turned-vigilante and ally to the Turtles, was played by Elias Koteas in the original film. Eastman explained that he first met Manganiello when the actor approached him online, ”because he’s a huge Turtle fan, and he’s a huge fan of the Turtles role-playing games.” Eastman agreed that Manganiello would make a great Jones, telling People, ”He would be [perfect] age-wise. He’s perfect. He’d be perfect for it.” He also told the magazine that he would love for Judith Hoag to reprise her role as April O’Neal from the 1990 film, but that ultimately, ”You never know if it’ll happen—[if] things will happen with Hollywood or not.”