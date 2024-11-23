Joe Rogan Accuses Biden of Wanting to Spark ‘World War III’

Joe Rogan suggested that President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are looking to incite “World War III” as Biden makes his way out of office. .

A slew of U.S.-supplied missiles were fired deep into Russian territory after Biden recently lifted his ban on Ukraine using them to target Russia. The change of policy came after Russia deployed North Korean troops to the battle-fraught Kursk region—a move Biden’s administration viewed as a significant escalation of war that demanded a response, Reuters reported

Rogan also pinned blame for the possible escalation on Zelensky. Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Rogan and his guest on Friday’s podcast, music producer Scott Storch, both said they would feel “safer” when Donald Trump, who has signaled skepticism about the U.S.’ support of Ukraine’s war effort, takes over the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Rogan expressed worry about the damage Biden’s policies could do in the last weeks of his presidency.

“How are you allowed to do that when you’re on your way out?” Rogan said. “People don’t want you to be there anymore. There should be some sort of pause for significant actions that could potentially start World War III. Maybe that would be a good thing that we would like to avoid from a dying former president. The whole thing is nuts.”

Rogan also pinned blame on Zelensky, fretting that the conflict’s escalation could end up reverberating across the globe.

“Zelensky says Putin is terrified,” Rogan said. “F--k you, man. F--k you people. You people are about to start World War III.”

He added, “The world has been at peace before and then all of a sudden chaos.”

According to Rogan, chaos can happen just as easily now as it did before. “It’s happening right now, it’s just not happening here. We don’t feel it here so it doesn’t affect our thinking process and we support things that could lead to it happening here and we don’t even realize we’re doing it as we’re doing it,” he said.