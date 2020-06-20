Comedians Joe Rogan and Joey Diaz Laugh About Sexual Assault in Resurfaced Clip
A video clip resurfaced on Twitter showed comic Joey Diaz and podcast host Joe Rogan laughing as Diaz described coercing female comics into performing oral sex in order to get stage time at The Belly Room, a smaller stage at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store. On Twitter Saturday morning, Joe Rogan and Uncle Joey were trending as a result.
“She’s lucky she only paid a hundred. I had girls suckin’ my dick and giving me coke...You think I’m fuckin’ kidding? Fuck yeah, you gotta suck my dick to get up in The Belly Room. I’m making coffee. That’s the fucking gateway into Hollywood,” Diaz says in the clip. “How many girls did you have doing that?” Rogan asks, to which Diaz replies “Oh, 20.” Rogan then erupts into laughter and claps. Diaz then went on to describe in graphic detail some of the comedians he got to perform sex acts on him.