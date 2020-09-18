Joe Rogan Apologizes for Blaming West Coast Wildfires on ‘Left-Wing’ Activists
‘F*CKED UP’
Podcast host Joe Rogan has apologized on Instagram for spreading a debunked conspiracy theory that Portland wildfires were intentionally ignited by “left-wing” activists. “They’ve arrested left-wing people for lighting these forest fires, air-quote ‘activists,’” he claimed on his show, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “This is also something that’s not being widely reported, you know, that people have actually been arrested for lighting fires up there.” On Friday, Rogan admitted that the conspiracy theory is untrue and apologized for spreading it. “I fucked up on the podcast with Douglas Murray and said that people got arrested lighting fires in Portland,” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “That turns out to not be true. I was very irresponsible not looking into it before I repeated it.”