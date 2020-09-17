Joe Rogan Boosts Debunked Claim Leftists Started Oregon Fires
UNTRUE
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan repeated the widely debunked claim on his show Thursday that left-wing activists intentionally started the devastating wildfires in Oregon. “They’ve arrested left-wing people for lighting these forest fires, you know, ‘activists.’ It’s not something that’s widely being reported,” he said. Local sheriff’s offices and police departments in Oregon have pleaded with residents to ignore the claims that anti-fascist activists, commonly known as antifa, ignited the fires on purpose. There is no evidence in the available descriptions of recent arson arrests to back up the rumor, but the conspiracy theory has led residents to take illegal action in response, including setting up a roadside checkpoint to detain passers-by in Corbett, Oregon.