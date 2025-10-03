Joe Rogan Could Be Headed to the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes will start giving out an award for Best Podcast beginning next year, and among the podcasts deemed eligible for nomination are The Joe Rogan Experience. Launched in 2009, the comedian-television host’s podcast has grown to be one of the world’s most popular, with more than 2,300 episodes having been produced. In the lead-up to last year’s presidential election, Donald Trump was Rogan’s guest, and Rogan later endorsed him. Also in contention for the newly created award are The Tucker Carlson Show, Pod Save America, and Call Her Daddy. Eligible podcasts were selected from the 25 most-streamed podcasts. “As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes organization, said in a statement announcing the category. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.” The awards show is set for Jan. 11, with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting.