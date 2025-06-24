Joe Rogan Echoes MAGA Frustration Over Trump’s Iran War

Joe Rogan acknowledged the growing “divide” among Trump’s supporters, many of whom didn’t think they were voting for more foreign wars.

The podcast host’s Tuesday episode was a sit down with Bernie Sanders, during which Rogan brought up the current state of the MAGA civil war.

“I think the whole MAGA thing right now is very divided, particularly because one of the things they voted for was no war,” Rogan said. “Well now it seems like we’re in a war. And it’s quick. We’re six months in and that’s already popped off.”

He added that people are also “very concerned wit what happens to our troops overseas that are in these bases that are in vulnerable positions,” alluding to Iran’s strike on the U.S. base in Qatar. “So what happens now in America?” he asked. “What happens on American soil?”

Rogan then praised Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s “reasonable points” after Massie called Trump’s Iran strikes “unconstitutional” and pointed out that Trump had promised America an “isolationist” agenda without additional interventions abroad.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaks to reporters following a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on February 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump unleashed a series of Truth Social attacks on Massie in retaliation for speaking out against him, declared Massie “not MAGA,” and launched a PAC to unseat him.

Rogan said the moves only caused a “Streisand effect”—inadvertently calling attention to Massie’s points by doing so much to defend himself against them, adding, “When a guy like Thomas Massie steps up and says something, he’s going to have a lot more support as well.”

“Don’t you think that there’s a blowback for that kind of thing,” the podcast host asked Sanders, who he supported for president in 2016 before embracing Trump in 2024, “when people recognize that this guy should be allowed to have his own opinions and make some reasonable points and that people are going to reject this idea?”

Sanders agreed with Rogan’s sentiment, saying it “bothers” him that now anyone who opposes Trump’s military actions is going face a primary threat.

Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Massie’s just one of several major far-right personalities and lawmakers who’ve voiced disagreement with Trump over the Iran strikes. Steve Bannon took aim at Fox News for supporting the move, calling for an investigation into whether the network is “cheerleading [the U.S.] on to war” on behalf of Israel. Tucker Carlson took Ted Cruz to task during their viral sit-down in which he grilled the Texas Senator on why the president should involve the U.S. in Israel’s conflict.

Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz went viral after the conservative media figure grilled the Texas senator on the population of the country he sought to attack, and Cruz didn't know the answer. Tucker Carlson Network/via REUTERS

More of Trump’s supporters, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, and Candace Owen, have also voiced their opposition to the Iran strikes Sunday, exacerbating the ongoing rift within the party that Rogan referenced.

It’s not the first time Rogan expressed disappointment with Trump’s moves since taking office. Last week, he doubled down on his criticism of how Trump is carrying out the deportations he promised on the campaign trail amid L.A.’s ICE raids, which Rogan called “f---ing nuts.”