Joe Rogan Edged Out of Top Podcast Chart by His MAGA Minion

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m looking forward to shopping all of this week’s mid-season summer sales and all, but when I saw The Caviar Co. was offering a whopping 40 percent off all caviar and roe this week (including the smallest sizes!), I nearly screamed. The epic (and very rare) sale is in celebration of National Caviar Day, Friday, July 18. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.

The Caviar Co. National Caviar Day Sale 40% Off Caviar and Roe Shop At The Caviar Co. Free Shipping

Roes start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when everything is (almost) half off.