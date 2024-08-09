MAGA Turns on Joe Rogan as He Endorses RFK Jr. and Not Trump

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan told listeners he supports longshot presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his show Thursday afternoon.

“He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” Rogan said during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Spotify’s most popular podcast.

Even though Kennedy is the scion of one the most famous dynasties in Democratic politics, Rogan said his lack of political experience made him less likely to be dishonest with voters.

“They do it on the left, they do it on the right,” Rogan said. “They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives — and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”

Rogan sees Kennedy as a “legitimate guy,” and an ally who has also been criticized for their vaccine skepticism and for spreading baseless conspiracy theories.

The podcaster might back RFK Jr., but he doesn’t have faith that the environmental lawyer could win. Last week, he said Vice President Kamala Harris was “gonna win” before backtracking by saying it was a possibility when pressed further on his views.

“I’m not saying it because I think she’s going to and I’m not saying it because I want her to,” he said. “I’m just being honest. I could see her winning.”

MAGA diehards turned on the popular podcaster, with many calling him “politically dumb”.

Timcast News host Tim Pool, another podcast host who occasionally dabbles in conspiracies, appeared to endorse RFK Jr. Friday morning before later revealing that he was trolling Twitter.