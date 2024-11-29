Joe Rogan Feuds With ‘The View’ Host Who Said He ‘Believes in Dragons’

Media

Joe Rogan has hit back at Joy Behar after she mocked the podcaster on “The View.”

Joe Rogan appears on a streamed episode his Joe Rogan Podcast.
Joe Rogan has responded to criticism from The View’s Joy Behar who said he “believes in dragons”.

Behar made the comments in reference to a conversation Rogan had with wildlife biologist Forrest Galante. In the chat Rogan said he believed people in the past might have confused Komodo dragons and lizards for the mythical beasts.

But Behar used the comments to make a point, apparently about the way people now receive information. “We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons. I checked it,” Behar said during the View segment.

She added: “And he also thinks that dragon-like, I guess, dinosaur-y type of animals—roamed the Earth when people did. So this is a type of really, really bad information that’s going out there. But it’s possible Donald Trump did roam the Earth when dinosaurs were here.”

However, Rogan firmly contests this. He accused Behar of “frantic” behavior because she’s concerned about her job security.

“When you’re worried about losing your job and you’re worried about podcasts taking over and who is the source of news and, ‘We said Donald Trump is Hitler, but half the country disagreed with us and this is crazy and Joe Rogan believes in dragons!’ It’s just frantic,” he said.

