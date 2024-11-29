Joe Rogan Floats Trip to Mar-a-Lago to Record Podcast With Trump
Joe Rogan hinted Thursday that he would be open to visiting Mar-a-Lago to record a second interview with Donald Trump for his hugely popular podcast—even though he was unwilling to travel for an interview with Kamala Harris ahead of the election. “Yeah, we have to. We helped Trump get elected,” Rogan told his guest, comedian Ari Shaffir, on Thursday when asked about the prospect of recording at the president-elect’s Florida resort. Shaffir suggested that the session could take place on Jan. 14, when his Netflix comedy special is set to release. “Can we get together?” Shaffir asked. “Trump’s obviously going to walk on,” he added, to which Rogan and comedian Shane Gillis enthusiastically agreed. “One hundred percent,” Rogan said. “He’s gonna walk on if we do Mar-a-Lago.” In late October, Rogan hosted Trump in his Austin, Texas, studio for a wide-ranging three-hour interview. While Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, also sought to share her message with Rogan’s massive audience—largely composed of young men—the podcaster said he would not do it unless she traveled to his studio. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan wrote on X in October. The interview never took place.
