Joe Rogan Issues ANOTHER Apology—This Time Over the N-Word
HITS KEEP COMING
Coming off a truly banner week, Joe Rogan has issued another apology—this time, for his repeated past usage of the N-word. Rogan responded early Saturday to a viral compilation of his use of the word, saying “it looks f–king horrible, even to me.” In the video, he called his usage of the slur “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly” while somehow still defending himself. “Instead of saying ‘the N-word,’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing,” he said. The very Rogan-esque apology came after singer India.Arie took her music off Spotify in protest of the platform’s $100 million deal with him. “Don’t even say it, under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there,” she said Thursday.