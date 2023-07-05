Joe Rogan: LGBTQ Community ‘Took Over’ the Word ‘Pride’
‘NOW IT’S GAY’
Joe Rogan thinks it’s “wild” that the LGBTQ community “took over” the use of rainbows and the word “pride.” On a Tuesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator discussed the supposed phenomenon with guest Tom Segura. “What’s weird is that when you say pride, people immediately think of gay,” Rogan said. “How wild is that—that they did that?” Rogan referenced former UFC heavyweight Cain Velasquez, who has “Brown Pride” tattooed across his chest. “Now people are like, ‘What are you trying to say?’” he continued. “It used to be, you were proud. Now, it’s gay. Wild!” Rogan added that “you don’t even have to say ‘gay pride’ anymore,” in reference to Pride month. “How insidious they snuck it in,” he said. “They slowly took over pride like they took over the rainbow.”