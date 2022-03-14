Joe Rogan Listeners Less Likely to Be COVID Vaccinated Than Non-Fans
SHOCKER
“Avid fans” of Joe Rogan’s Spotify podcast are far less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 than those who say they are “not a fan,” according to a new national survey conducted by Morning Consult following the backlash against the host’s history of broadcasting misinformation about the virus. Fifty-five percent of Rogan fans reached by the polling firm said they were vaccinated compared the 76 percent of non-fans who’d gotten the jab. And while the survey does not indicate whether they means one dose or two, that 55-percent number trails both the 77 percent of Americans overall who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the 65 percent who are “fully vaccinated” as of March 13. Morning Consult also found that Rogan fans skew far more male and conservative than non-fans and voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the 2020 election.