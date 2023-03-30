CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Joe Rogan: Obama Was the ‘Best of All Time’
‘THE MOST EDUCATED’
Read it at Mediaite
Star podcaster Joe Rogan, an Intellectual Dark Web charter member and Ron DeSantis fan, surprisingly thinks former President Barack Obama is “the best of all time”—at least in terms of being the face of the United States. “He didn’t come through on a lot of things,” Rogan said of Obama during Wednesday’s episode of his eponymous show. “But as far as, like, a representative of the United States, who better than Obama? He’s the best of all time—the most educated and eloquent and even-keeled. And he was a statesman and the way he spoke inspired confidence that truly the wisest amongst us is the king.”