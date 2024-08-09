Podcast host Joe Rogan made a quick about-face on Friday after supporters of Donald Trump accused him of abandoning the former president by expressing support for long-shot presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rogan said politicians on the right and the left “gaslight” and “manipulate” voters, but independents like RFK Jr. are more honest.

“He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” Rogan said during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday.

By Friday morning, MAGA diehards were coming out in droves to attack the podcaster—leading him to clear the air just hours later.

“For the record, this isn’t an endorsement,” Rogan wrote on X. “This is me saying that I like RFK Jr. as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.”

Rogan didn’t offer Trump an endorsement either, but sought to appease his supporters by praising the former president’s response to the assassination attempt on his life last month.

“I also think Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after getting shot is one of the most American fucking things of all time.”

Rogan’s U-turn came a little too late for the former Head of State.

A few hours before Rogan retracted his pseudo-endorsement, Trump took to Truth Social to troll the podcaster for his failed kickboxing career.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???,” Trump wrote. “MAGA2024.”

Rogan isn’t the only mega influencer MAGA has shamed into expressing support for Donald Trump recently.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a conservative gun rights activist most famous for killing two people at a protest against police brutality, originally said he would be supporting Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) in this year’s election. After twelve hours of continuous conservative backlash, Rittenhouse denounced his previous opinion, calling it “ill-informed,” and said that he’d be voting for the former president after all.