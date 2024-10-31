Joe Rogan Raves to JD Vance About Trump’s Ageless Look At 78

Joe Rogan offered up some glowing praise of Donald Trump’s appearance in the early minutes of his much-anticipated, three-hour long interview with J.D. Vance that was posted online Thursday. “Everybody’s watched presidents, especially, age radically, dramatically,” Rogan said. “Everyone but Trump. Dude just didn’t age. It’s so strange. It’s like it barely affected him. Everybody else is like, like they’re getting radiation sickness and he gets out of there and looks exactly the same.” Rogan, 57, then did an impression of the 78-year-old Trump before Vance, 40, added more about his running mate’s impeccable physical fitness—despite there being reports in recent weeks that Trump was becoming exhausted on the campaign trail. Rogan’s praise of Trump came in the same breath he was asking Vance if he’d ever thought to himself, “Do I really want this job?” After they both praised the former president, Vance eventually answered that he made his decision to accept the VP nomination after consulting with his wife, Usha, whom he conceded is “much smarter than I am.”

