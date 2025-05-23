Cheat Sheet
1

Joe Rogan Reveals His Worst Podcast Guest in 16 Years

POD DUD
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.22.25 8:41PM EDT 
oe Rogan has revealed the worst guest on his hit podcast
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Joe Rogan has named his worst guest in 16 years of podcasting. Dr Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist, Egyptologist, and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, appeared on Rogan’s podcast on May 13 in a two hour episode. When Rogan questioned Dr Hawass on the mysteries of ancient Egypt, he repeatedly replied the answer was “in my book.” “That might have been the worst podcast I have ever done, but maybe a good one too,” Rogan said. “Just to see this closed-minded fellow that’s been in charge of Gatekeeping all the knowledge about Egypt.” In March, Italian researchers revealed satellite images that appeared to show massive vertical shafts 2,000 feet under the Pyramids of Giza. When asked by Rogan about the new discovery, Dr Hawass said it was “bull---t.” He added he did not understand the satellite imagery, stating “I’m not a scientist.” When Rogan asked why he dismissed the findings, Dr Hawass responded “Because I investigated it, and I found it’s wrong,” without elaborating. Fans agreed with Rogan, with one You Tube commenter noted “This was the toughest podcast I’ve ever made it through. To everyone that was able to finish it, you deserve a pat on the back.”

Read it at Daily Mail

2
Prince Harry and Prince William Seemingly Omitted From Uncle’s Will
SUCCESSION
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.22.25 8:20PM EDT 
Prince William and Prince Harry
Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry’s late uncle Lord Fellowes has left the majority of his million dollar fortune behind to his wife, court documents revealed Thursday. Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, Robert Fellowes, reportedly bestowed most of his £1.5 million fortune (around $2 million) to his wife, Baroness Fellowes, Hello! magazine reports. The publication notes that it’s “understood” neither Harry nor William were left anything in Fellowes’ will which was made in June 2012. He also left donations to several institutions including St. Mary’s Church and Tapping House Hospice. Fellowes, who married Prince Diana’s sister in 1978, began working for the late Queen Elizabeth a year prior as an assistant private secretary. He was later promoted to deputy private secretary in 1986 and to private secretary in 1990. Fellowes died in July 2024 at the age of 82. Harry and William both attended their uncle’s memorial service in August last year, though it was reported at the time that they avoided each other.

Read it at Hello!

3
MAGA Actor Says Many Hollywood Friends Secretly Voted Trump
SHHH
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.22.25 1:50PM EDT 
Zachary Levi
Michael Loccisano/WireImage

“Lots” of industry players quietly voted for Donald Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly, Zachary Levi told Variety in a new interview. Levi endorsed Trump in the 2024 election after his preferred candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out. He called the move “career suicide” at the time because “Hollywood is a very, very liberal town.” Levi told the site Thursday that he’s far from the only recognizable celebrity that voted for Trump. “I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’” The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.” Levi also gave Variety a response to Snow White star Rachel Zegler‘s social media wish that Trump supporters “never know peace,” saying, “I am one of those people, obviously.” He added, “Should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that [Trump is] Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis? She’s a really talented girl, and I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down.”

Read it at Variety

4
Jamie Foxx Reveals the Stroke Conspiracy That Made Him ‘Flip’
‘MEN IN BLACK-ED ME’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.22.25 6:56PM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 6:55PM EDT 
Jamie Foxx reveals that one conspiracy theory about his near-fatal stroke made him "flip."
Jamie Foxx reveals that one conspiracy theory about his near-fatal stroke made him "flip." Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx revealed that he began reading conspiracy theories about his life-threatening stroke as he was still in the hospital, with one in particular making the 57-year-old “flip.” The Oscar-winner told The Hollywood Reporter‘s Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable Thursday that he snuck his phone into the hospital because he “couldn’t get [his] mind around the fact” that he had a stroke, and wanted to see what the outside world was saying. “‘Puffy tried to kill me.’ No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me,” he recalled reading. “When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These b---h-a-- motherf---ers are trying to clone me.’” He said that the hospital “Men in Black-ed”him with medication, causing him to start hallucinating and speaking nonsense. Foxx’s psychiatrists ultimately decided to lower his medicine dosage. A bewildered Roy Wood Jr. said: “Wait, you read your conspiracy theory and you said, ‘Yes’?!” Foxx replied that he “was on another planet.” In his 2024 Netflix special, Foxx revealed that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke which almost took his life in April 2023. At the time, doctors said that if he didn’t undergo surgery, he would die.

5
U.K. to Roll Out Chemical Castration for Prison Inmates
PILOT PROGRAM
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.22.25 7:22PM EDT 
Published 05.22.25 7:21PM EDT 
Shabana Mahmood
Shabana Mahmood announced the roll out Thursday. Ben Whitley/Ben Whitley/PA Wire

The United Kingdom is expected to roll out voluntary chemical castration in some prisons to reduce the risk of repeat sexual offenses and alleviate some facilities from overcrowding. The process, which utilizes medication to suppress sex drive, will be used in 20 prisons across two regions, U.K. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced Thursday. “I am exploring whether mandating the approach is possible,” Mahmood said. “Of course, it is vital that this approach is taken alongside psychological interventions that target other causes of offending, like asserting power and control.” ABC News reports that the process will likely be useful for rapists who are “driven by power and control rather than sexual preoccupation.” The justice secretary added that research has shown a considerable effective rate for the procedure, with it leading to a 60% reduction in reoffending. Chemical castration has also been employed in Germany and Denmark on voluntary terms, and is mandatory in Poland for some offenders.

Read it at ABC News

6
James Carville: No Reason For Democrats to Make Nice With ‘Crazy’ Elon Musk
LISTEN UP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.25 2:11PM EDT 

Democratic political strategist James Carville returned to The Daily Beast Podcast this week to discuss, among other topics, the possibility of Elon Musk returning to the Democratic Party. After all, anything is possible in today’s political climate, right?! Not so much, said Carville. On Thursday’s episode, host Joanna Coles asked if Democrats should even attempt to “woo” Musk back onto their side, or if he’s simply “too damaged” a prospect. “What does he bring?” Carville replied. “Look at the damage he’s done to the federal government. Why do we want him?” Coles noted that Musk has been “embraced and suckered in by the Republicans,” with Carville conceding that “he used to be smart, but “then he went crazy.” Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci earlier proposed the idea of Musk’s defection from the MAGAverse on Tuesday’s episode of the podcast, asking why the Democratic party ever let him stray in the first place. He went on to claim that the Democrats are “so self-righteous” and “quick to cancel everybody.”

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Follow our new feed on your favorite podcast platform at beast.pub/dailybeastpod and subscribe on YouTube to watch full episodes.

Read it at YouTube

7
Jordon Hudson, 24, Makes Cringey Post About ‘Old Bae’ Bill Belichick
SEE WHAT SHE DID THERE?!
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.25 2:20PM EDT 
Bill Belichick (L) and Jordon Hudson (R)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jordon Hudson isn’t confirming or denying the rumors she’s engaged to former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. However, the 24-year-old is making cringeworthy Instagram posts about the couple’s 49-year age gap. The former cheerleader shared a video of herself and Belichick, 73, enjoying a plate of chicken wings and Old Bay seasoning while watching the sun set over the ocean, captioned “Old Bay with my old bae,” tagging both Belichick and the spice company. Snaps of the pair—including a much-discussed video of their beach yoga session—were once a staple of Hudson’s Instagram. However, before yesterday, Belichick had been virtually absent from her posts since his explosive CBS Sunday Morning interview made the couple a national talking point. Hudson’s “old bae” video comes just two days after a feature in The New York Times claimed she had told “at least one person” that she and Belichick were engaged. Belichick appeared to confirm the rumors yesterday when he changed the name of his boat from “VIII Rings,” a nod to his eight Super Bowl championships (six with the New England Patriots and two as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants), to “I + VIII Rings.”

Jordon Hudson's Old Bay Instagram Story
Jordon Hudson's Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, via @jordon on Instagram. @jordon on Instagram
Read it at Page Six

8
There’s Now a Record That Smells Like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle
TOO MUCH?
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.25 1:38PM EDT 
Gwyneth Paltrow at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2023.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

If you thought candles were never the right vehicle for Gwyneth Paltrow’s signature vagina scent, you’re in luck. Five years after Paltrow’s Goop released its now iconic “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, Australian punk band Private Function is recreating the scent for a scratch and sniff vinyl record. The band, known for bold publicity stunts like its since-banned scratch-off lottery ticket album cover, will release its fourth album, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, on Friday. While it will be available on any streaming service, the band has another proposal: Why not listen to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ on a hot pink Goop vagina candle-scented vinyl record? To be clear: Paltrow has no connection to the Australian punk band. Instead, guitarist Lauren Hester, who announced the vinyl record stunt on Instagram, explained that the members of Private Function are simply massive fans of Paltrow’s now-discontinued candle, which she called “potentially the greatest thing anyone had ever done.” Because they couldn’t get their hands on the real thing, the band contacted a French perfumer with a list of the candle’s ingredients and asked to recreate the scent for their record. Their devotion to the olfactory arts paid off: Private Function’s “Goopy” record has already sold out online. (For the record, Goop says the fragrance includes notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar.)

Read it at The Music

9
Stalin Is Towering Over Moscow Commuters Again After 60 Years
HE’S BA-ACK
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.22.25 2:26PM EDT 
Commuters pause walking past the newly unveiled high relief depicting Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in a passage at Taganskaya metro station in Moscow on May 15, 2025.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

A replica of a Soviet-era statue of Josef Stalin has been unveiled in a Moscow metro station as part of an attempt by the Kremlin to reappraise the dictator’s legacy. The life-sized sculpture, titled “Gratitude of the People to the Leader-Commander” and dedicated to the Red Army’s victory in World War II, is a replica of an original work that according to the Moscow metro was “lost” during a renovation of Taganskaya metro station in 1966. It depicts Stalin surrounded by a crowd of citizens looking on at him adoringly. Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev denounced Stalin for his brutality and campaign of mass murder upon coming to power in 1956 and oversaw a “de-Stalinization” campaign that involved removing images and monuments of the dictator from public places. Although some monuments of him have resurfaced in recent years, his legacy remains a painful one for many Russians. When asked if he admired the former leader in 2017, Vladimir Putin responded “of course,” but added, “This does not mean that we should forget all the horrors of Stalinism, connected with concentration camps and the extermination of millions of our compatriots.”

10
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s Olympic Banter Wins Gold
BEST IN SHOW
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.22.25 2:18PM EDT 
03 August 2024, France, Versailles: Olympics, Paris 2024, equestrian sport, dressage, team, final, US rapper Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ride a golf cart. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart at the Paris 2024 Olympics. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Martha Stewart, 83, and bff rapper Snoop Dogg, 53, have won a Sports Emmy Award for their live coverage of the equestrian team dressage event at the Paris Olympics in 2024 on behalf of NBCUniversal. Stewart and Snoop famously turned up for the segment in matching equestrian attire, looking every bit the part as commentators for the event. Their outfits and on-air banter went viral and became one of the most talked-about moments of the Olympics. Stewart celebrated winning the statuette with an Instagram post and photos recapping their coverage. “@snoopdogg and I won a coveted Emmy award today for our work with @nbcuniversal last summer during the sports reporting of the Olympics. We are thrilled and honored!!!” she wrote. Snoop echoed his thanks with an Instagram post of his own that he captioned with emojis, “👊🏿💪🏿👊🏿.” Leading up to the Olympics, Snoop confessed to Stewart that he had a fear of horses, but he said the TV icon helped him come around to appreciating the animals. “I gave him a stall in my stable—he’s going to put a horse in there, aren’t you, Snoop?” Martha said after the event. He replied, “Yes, I am. I’m gonna buy me a horse and put it in there.”

Read it at Martha Stewart

