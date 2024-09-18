Joe Rogan Sings Harris’ Praises in New Podcast: ‘Nailing It’

Vice President Kamala Harris has been “nailing it” on the campaign trail and in her debate against Donald Trump, Joe Rogan said this week—a review that could end up sparking more passive-aggressive social media posts from Harris’ opponent in the coming days.

“Whoever’s helping her, whoever’s coaching her, whoever’s the puppet master running the strings—you did a f - - - - - g amazing job,” the podcaster said on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“They did an amazing job from the moment Biden drops out—forcing Biden to drop out. Whatever they’re doing, whoever’s writing those speeches, getting her to deliver them, coaching her—she’s nailing it. She nailed that one speech, like, ‘Say it to my face,’” Rogan said, before praising Harris’ debate against Trump last week.

Specifically, Rogan approved of Harris’ unusual request for viewers to attend one of Trump’s rallies in order to see him oddly talk about Hannibal Lecter, for instance. Rogan also liked Harris telling Trump then that his rallies are dull and that people get up and leave while he is still speaking—in part because of the response it generated from Trump on stage.

“He couldn’t help himself!” Rogan said, mocking Trump’s insistence that his rallies are the best thing ever. Comedian Tom Segura, the episode’s guest, agreed that Harris successfully “baited” Trump.

Rogan continued: “The difference in that debate was not a difference in who’s going to have better policies, who’s going to be better for the country. The difference in the debate, in my opinion, was who was better prepared.”

More than 24 hours has elapsed since Rogan’s podcast was uploaded. While Trump hasn’t commented publicly about what Rogan had to say, that hasn’t been the case in the past.

After Rogan endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the only candidate who “makes sense” to him, Trump wrote on Truth Social of the UFC commentator: “I wonder how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC ring???”

Rogan later tried to clear things up amid right-wing backlash, claiming his comments didn’t amount to an endorsement.