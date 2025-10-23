Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan has suggested the perfect way for Donald Trump to get revenge on his nemesis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host was joined by U.K. comic Francis Foster and political commentator Konstantin Kasin, where they discussed friends who were “fleeing L.A.”

“There’s something that happened because of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests and the riots, like whatever the temperature of society was, is like it hit societal global warming where it’s time to... move north,” Rogan said. “Like, this is a bad climate now. It sucks.”

Joe Rogan has an idea for Donald Trump's next job. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rogan then came up with a future career for the 79-year-old president after his second term ends in 2029.

“What Donald Trump should do is when he leaves the office is run for Governor of California and just take over California and fix it,” Rogan said.

“It would be hilarious if he did. It would be one of the funniest things of all time if an 82-year-old man steps into the office of governor of California. ‘We’re gonna fix everything. You’ve got a problem with water. I know how to get the water.’ It would be f---ing hilarious.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom runs a Trump-syle social media campaign Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It comes as Rogan disagreed with Trump discussing his viewpoint on his adversaries at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, when the president said the slain right-wing broadcaster took an open-minded approach to his enemies. “I hate my opponent,” Trump said. “And I don’t want the best for them.”

“I don’t agree with any of that,” Rogan said on his podcast last week. “He’s a nut.”

Newsom ramped up his regular attacks on Trump on Wednesday, after the president threatened to send federal agents to San Francisco.

“This is right out of the dictator’s handbook,” Newsom said on X. “Donald Trump does this over and over again; he says he’s going to send in the National Guard to address ‘uncontrollable’ crime rates, which are fictitious.”

COMING SOON — NEW KNEE PADS FOR ALL CEO’s, UNIVERSITIES, AND GOP BENDING THE KNEE TO DONALD TRUMP.



YOUR KNEES LOOK VERY SORE FROM ALL YOUR GROVELING. THEY WILL EVEN BE SIGNED BY YOUR DEAR LEADER SINCE YOU LOVE HIM SO MUCH! YOU ARE WELCOME!!!! pic.twitter.com/fBV8WLpwVZ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 23, 2025

The governor also joked on X that in his ‘patriot site’ he would be selling new ‘signature series” knee pads.

“I’ll be sending out for all these CEOs... for bending their knee,” Newsom said, “for those law firms, universities, media companies as this guy is rolling back, rewriting history, putting us back to pre 1960s world, censoring historic facts, wake up everybody.”