Joe Rogan has thrown his weight behind many different politicians throughout his career, but a suggestion made in the most recent episode of his podcast shows the host is still capable of surprising people.
In an interview with Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told Talarico that he should consider running for president.
During a conversation about whether Americans have lost faith in the future of the country, Talarico argued that Americans should keep having faith in their ability to make change.
“That’s because you need to run for president,” Rogan said in response. ”We need someone who’s actually a good person.” While at 36 years old, Talarico is technically old enough to occupy the Oval Office, he appears to have his sights set on the Texas state senate instead.
The clip of the exchange, as well as other parts of Friday’s two-hour-long interview, were shared widely on social media, including by Democratic media personalities like podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen and influencer Harry Sisson.
Talarico is a pastor, former teacher, and current state legislator who represents a district in central Texas. Politico has described him as “the next big thing in Texas politics.”
Rogan was reportedly motivated to invite the lawmaker on his show when he saw a 2023 viral video of Talarico criticizing a state law that mandated the placement of the Ten Commandments in every Texas public school classroom.
The pair discussed the relationship between politics and religion at length, as well as funding for public education, universal basic income, and engaging young voters.
Talarico joins a growing group of Democratic politicians who have recently appeared on podcasts with conservative-leaning audiences, including Bernie Sanders (who sat down with Rogan last month), Pete Buttigieg, and Gavin Newsom. Incidentally, it’s widely believed that the latter two are seriously mulling a 2028 election run.