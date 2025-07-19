Joe Rogan has thrown his weight behind many different politicians throughout his career, but a suggestion made in the most recent episode of his podcast shows the host is still capable of surprising people.

In an interview with Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told Talarico that he should consider running for president.

Holy sh*t. Democrat James Talarico did so well on @joerogan that Rogan said he should run for President. pic.twitter.com/W8U9mVVxOi — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) July 18, 2025

During a conversation about whether Americans have lost faith in the future of the country, Talarico argued that Americans should keep having faith in their ability to make change.

“That’s because you need to run for president,” Rogan said in response. ”We need someone who’s actually a good person.” While at 36 years old, Talarico is technically old enough to occupy the Oval Office, he appears to have his sights set on the Texas state senate instead.

The clip of the exchange, as well as other parts of Friday’s two-hour-long interview, were shared widely on social media, including by Democratic media personalities like podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen and influencer Harry Sisson.

.@jamestalarico: "The only thing worse than a tyrant is a tyrant who thinks they're on a mission from God." pic.twitter.com/UJ0Mk7rgO9 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 18, 2025

Talarico is a pastor, former teacher, and current state legislator who represents a district in central Texas. Politico has described him as “the next big thing in Texas politics.”

Rogan was reportedly motivated to invite the lawmaker on his show when he saw a 2023 viral video of Talarico criticizing a state law that mandated the placement of the Ten Commandments in every Texas public school classroom.

The pair discussed the relationship between politics and religion at length, as well as funding for public education, universal basic income, and engaging young voters.