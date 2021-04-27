Joe Rogan’s Idiotic Advice: ‘Healthy’ Young People Don’t Need COVID-19 Vaccine
GOING ROGUE
Joe Rogan, who last year landed more than $100 million to bring his extremely popular podcast exclusively to Spotify, is now telling his listeners not to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they are young and healthy.
“I think you should get vaccinated if you’re vulnerable,” Rogan said recently on his show, adding that “for the most part” he believes “it’s safe to get vaccinated.” “But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I go no,” he continued. “Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should—if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”
Last fall, Spotify defended Rogan following backlash against his decision to book conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a guest on his podcast. “It’s important to have diverse voices and points of view on our platform,” the company’s chief legal officer and head of global affairs wrote in an internal memo.