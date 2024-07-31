Joe Rogan Thinks Kamala Harris Will Be the Next President

Forget Donald Trump’s post-debate, post-assassination attempt poll bumps. The 2024 election is Kamala Harris’ to win—so says Joe Rogan.

“She’s gonna win,” Rogan told guest Michael Malice on The Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday.

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bullshit in a way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan continued. “They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves—and by the way, I think Hillary could win.”

Rogan and Malice agreed that they thought they July 13 assassination attempt on Trump would have changed the race dynamics permanently. He conceded, however, that the incident seemed to have been “memory holed” in perpetuity after a chaotic news week ended with Biden stepping aside and Harris launching her candidacy.

“Everybody forever was like, Kamala Harris is the worst vice president,” Rogan said. “She’s the least popular vice president of all time, and then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden she’s our solution. She’s our hero. Everybody’s with her. All these social media posts about her. Try Googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one.”

Rogan cemented his point further when questioned by Malice: “I’m saying it because she could. I’m not saying it because I think she’s going to and I’m not saying it because I want her to. I’m just being honest. I could see her winning.”

Rogan has previously disparaged Trump, though he has repeatedly hosted far-right figures like Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Elon Musk on his podcast—and agreed with their views. He also tried to claim last year that President Joe Biden was equally as deceitful as the famously fibbing former president, prompting an argument with HBO’s Bill Maher.