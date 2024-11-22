Joe Rogan is doubling down on his belief in dragons, tweeting a steady stream of reptile content after being called out by The View.

This is not a sentence that makes much sense on its face, but we will do our best to understand.

On Thursday, Joy Behar, one of the hosts of ABC’s daytime talk show, complained about people these days getting their news from unvetted, unreliable sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that that’s why people like our show, because they know that we are checked by ABC News,” Behar said. “We went from Walter Cronkite, to this guy, Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons.”

NEARLY 40% OF YOUNG AMERICANS GET NEWS FROM INFLUENCERS? #TheView co-hosts discuss a new Pew Research Center report and weigh in on the mass exodus from Elon Musk's social media site "X." pic.twitter.com/IDIjPlPN7T — The View (@TheView) November 21, 2024

Behar called Rogan’s belief that dragons “roamed the Earth when people did” is an example of the “really, really bad information that is going out there.”

As Newsweek reports, the world’s top podcaster did talk about dragons on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, earlier this month, saying he’d become “fascinated” by them because they show up in the myths of “every culture.”

“I had this guy, Forrest Galante, he’s a wildlife biologist and he thinks that there’s a real possibility that dragons were an actual thing and they lived alongside humans,” Rogan said.

Notably, he acknowledged that these wouldn’t have been dragons in the fire-breathing sense—“that seems to be bulls--t”—but he did float the possibility that a kind of ”crocodile that flies” once existed: “There was probably like more a kind of really dangerous reptile that they called dragons,” he said. “Like Komodo dragons.”

On Thursday, after the Game of Thrones fan heard that The View was talking smack, he began posting about his theories on X. “That’s my new official X description,” he wrote while sharing the clip. He has since changed his bio to “Dragon Believer.”

That’s my new official X description. https://t.co/rJ4Fozzmcd — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 21, 2024

He’s also recirculated the podcast episode that started it all:

And overnight, he upped the ante, posting as evidence for the existence of dragons a 23-minute YouTube video that’s heavy on Bible references:

EVIDENCE DRAGONS WERE REAL - FULL DOCUMENTARY https://t.co/eJD1JGJGrQ via @YouTube — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 22, 2024

According to Fox News, Rogan has discussed dragons on his podcast on several occasions, once speculating that what humans believed to be dragons may actually have been pterodactyl relatives or even giant birds.

In fairness, Rogan’s conception of dragons sounds slightly more science-driven than the one floated by certain extreme creationists—that dragons are mentioned in the Bible, and therefore must have been real—though his documentary evidence certainly has a strong Christian flavor.

He doesn’t appear to be taking any of this entirely seriously, though, which is probably for the best.