Joe Scarborough Rips Republicans for Selling Their ‘Souls’ to Trump

About six months after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president in 2017, Joe Scarborough went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to officially renounce the Republican Party.

The former GOP representative was back on Monday night alongside his wife and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski and he had some thoughts to share about the Republicans who remain in Congress under Trump.

When Scarborough suggested that there might be some “defectors” in the Senate who will demand to hear impeachment testimony from John Bolton or others, Stephen Colbert replied, “That would be great. I’ll believe it when I see it.”

“Exactly,” Brzezinski chimed in.

“What I found at my very low level in politics when I was in the House is that, when you’re not worried about the next election, remarkable things happen,” Scaroborough said. “People listen to you, people follow you. When they don’t think you’re calculating but you’re doing something because you think it’s the right thing, then they follow.”

So far, though, they have not seen any “courage” from Republicans, including those who are not running for re-election in the fall. “There have been some Republicans who will kind of go halfway there and then pull back,” Brzezinski said.

“That’s what I don’t understand, what job is worth selling your political soul for?” Scarborough asked. “You can look at the people who are running in Republican primaries, and you can predict what they’re going to do. It’s very disappointing.”

As for who the pair would like to see replace Trump in the White House next year, Brzezinski said later in the interview that she’s still with Joe Biden, even going so far as to say he’s performed “perfectly” on the campaign trail.

Both her husband and Colbert seemed to find that assertion comical, with Scarborough letting out an, “Oh, come on.”

“Here’s the amazing thing about Joe Biden,” Scarborough added. “He’s like Trump. He’s teflon. It doesn’t matter how he does in debates, it doesn’t matter what clips you bring up about the guy, he just keeps on keepin’ on.”

Brzezinski agreed with the premise but didn’t like how he was making the point. “He’s not like Trump,” she said sharply.