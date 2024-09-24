Joe Scarborough Tears Into Trump for Defending Putin Over Ukraine

Donald Trump blames the United States for the war in Ukraine and not Vladimir Putin, according to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Lashing out at voters who say they may vote for Trump because they know where he stands, Scarborough said it was all too clear what the former president’s views on Ukraine were.

“Zelensky for Donald Trump is the bad guy,” he said on Morning Joe. “Putin a victim.

“Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine. Who does Donald Trump say is at fault? The United States of America.”

The MSNBC co-host said Trump blames the “city brightly shining on the hill for all the world to see. The city that has pushed back Russian aggression now since 1945. The country that has liberated much of Eastern Europe and is now trying to help liberate Ukraine.

“But Donald Trump blames America,” he added. “He doesn't blame Vladimir Putin, he never has.”

Scarborough said it was wrong to say Kamala Harris hasn’t made her policies clear. “We do know where she stands on a hell of a lot of policies,” he said.

For those thinking of siding with the GOP presidential nominee, he said: “You will be voting for a man who says America is at blame for Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine.

"We made him do it!”

“That sounds a lot like a certain historian who has been in the news lately and promoted, who said that in World War Two Hitler wasn't the villain. Churchill was the bad guy and Hitler and the Holocaust well, this person says it was just poor logistics and they ended up deciding it was actually more humane to kill 6 million Jews than to let them slowly starve.

“Donald Trump talks about mass deportation, the villages that have been changed. It's like you think Shrek has come to the villages of Pennsylvania. Mass deportations, the crowd chanting, send them back," he said.

“Are there any conservatives left out there who actually remember Ronald Reagan? Reagan in his farewell speech talked about what small business owners in Springfield are talking about—how immigrants revive economies, how immigrants make America forever young.

“But Donald Trump in his speech is talking and the crowds are chanting, I think, 'Send them back, send them back.'”