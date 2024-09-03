Joe Scarborough: Trump’s New Strategy Is ‘Absolutely Desperate’

Joe Scarborough isn’t so sure about Donald Trump’s grand strategy to make the American people “hate” his opponent more than they already dislike him.

After new reporting over the weekend revealed that the campaign plans to do everything it can to drive down Kamala Harris’ approval ratings, the Morning Joe host went after the “desperate” strategy that sounds a lot to him like a premature admission of defeat.

Noting the “huge gap” in favorable/unfavorable ratings between the two candidates (by some measures a nearly 30-point divide with Trump far underwater and Harris on the positive end), Scarborough said, “They’re so disconnected from the truth.”

“Trump moving all over the place on issues from abortion to immigration, now saying we need more immigrants in the United States, all of this stuff, the crazy stuff at Arlington, they’re just absolutely desperate,” he continued. “They can’t make people like Donald Trump. So their goal is to make people hate Kamala Harris. And that’s where we are. And if they can’t get Americans to hate Kamala Harris, then they understand she will win.”

Trump’s own campaign staff have admitted that their candidate is so “defined” already that all they can do is try to taint his opponent in the minds of voters.

Or, as the Washington Post summed it up, “With little chance of improving Trump’s standing, Trump’s advisers see the only option as damaging hers.”