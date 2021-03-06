Surgeon Husband of Omaha Mayor Found Dead After Shooting at Home
‘BRIGHT LIGHT OF HUMAN KINDNESS’
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s husband of 40 years was found dead at their home Friday afternoon, in a shock to the city’s community. Police answered a report of a shooting at the mayor’s house shortly before 2:00 p.m., and they found physician Joe Stothert already dead. They do not suspect foul play. “It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends and our loving community,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow.”
The 72-year-old was a critical care doc who served for a time as the state medical director for trauma. He led the Omaha Fire Department’s paramedic training program for more than 12 years. The city council’s president called Stothert a “leader in the Omaha medical community.”
