CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    HE'S RUNNING

    Joe Walsh Officially Announces He’s Challenging Trump in Republican Primary: ‘Friends, I’m In’

    Justin Baragona

    Former one-term GOP congressman Joe Walsh announced on Sunday that he is challenging President Trump for the Republican nomination for president. “Friends, I’m in,” Walsh tweeted. “We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I'm running for President. It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it.”

    During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Walsh, who has also been courting Kellyanne Conway's husband to join his campaign team, said that he was running because Trump’s “unfit,” adding that “somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative.”

    “The country is sick of this guy's tantrum, he’s a child," the former Tea Party lawmaker stated.