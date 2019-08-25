Former one-term GOP congressman Joe Walsh announced on Sunday that he is challenging President Trump for the Republican nomination for president. “Friends, I’m in,” Walsh tweeted. “We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I'm running for President. It won’t be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it.”
During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Walsh, who has also been courting Kellyanne Conway's husband to join his campaign team, said that he was running because Trump’s “unfit,” adding that “somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative.”
“The country is sick of this guy's tantrum, he’s a child," the former Tea Party lawmaker stated.