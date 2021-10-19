CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Joel Embiid Is Done Babysitting 76ers’ Teammate Ben Simmons
OVER IT
Read it at NBC Sports
At a post-practice press conference, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid made it clear that he’s only in the mood for basketball and not any of teammate Ben Simmons’ games. Simmons, who has made his desire to leave the Sixers well-known, was kicked out of practice Tuesday and suspended from the season opener for refusing to participate in a practice drill. “At this point, I don’t care about that man,” Embiid said. “Honestly, he does whatever he wants.“ He later added: “At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody. You know, we get paid [to]... go out, play hard, win some games... We don’t get paid to come out here and try to babysit somebody.”