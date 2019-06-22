Joel Grey on Stonewall 50: ‘The Fight Is Not Over. There’s Definitely More Than a Glimmer of Hope’

In this special series, LGBT celebrities and public figures talk to Tim Teeman about the Stonewall Riots and their legacy—see more here.

Joel Grey

Oscar-winning actor (Cabaret); most recently directed the critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

When/how did you first hear about the Stonewall Riots, and what did you make of them?

I first heard about it the way everybody did—through the media. And a lot of whispering. It was devastating. Since I had yet to come out as a gay man, it was doubly threatening.

What is the significance of the Stonewall Riots for you now?

That very special “refusal” to allow prejudice do more damage than it had already done. The resolve of a lot of people was not dissimilar to the “never again” aspect of the Jewish struggle.

How far have we LGBT people come since 1969?

There’s no doubt that the LGBT population has made great advances and unalterable changes.

What would you like to see, LGBT-wise, in the next 50 years?

Well, the fight is not over. There’s definitely more than a glimmer of hope.