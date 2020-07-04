Joey Chestnut Breaks His Own Hot Dog Eating Record, Devouring 75 in 10 Minutes

Read it at USA Today
Joey Chestnut broke his own hot dog eating record Saturday, chowing down 75 wieners in 10 minutes to clinch the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He’s won the competition five years in a row and has taken 13 of the last 14 rounds, only losing in 2015. Chestnut set the world record for most frankfurters eaten in 2018, when he munched 74. Last year, he ate 71. The 36-year-old also ate the 1,000th dog of his competitive eating career Saturday. The 4th of July contest took place at a private location in New York instead of at the traditional Coney Island venue due to the new coronavirus. Plexiglass barriers separated competitors, and no fans attended.