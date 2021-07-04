CHEAT SHEET
Joey Chestnut Eats 76 Hot Dogs To Set New World Record
Joey Chestnut secured his 14th victory in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, USA Today reports. A crowd gathered at Coney Island to witness Chestnut eat 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. The second place finisher, Geoffrey Esper, ate 50. Ever since he began participating in the event, Chestnut has consumed a record 1,089 hot dogs and has won 14 of the last 15 events, with his only loss coming in 2015. Chestnut, 37, was elated to secure another victory and continues to be passionate about the sport, he said in an interview with ESPN. “This is what I love. I love eating in front of people and they love pushing me,” Chestnut said. “I’m just a guy that eats hot dogs and have fun. I’m just so happy to be doing this.”