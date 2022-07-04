Joey Chestnut Puts Protester in Chokehold During Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Read it at USA Today
Joey Chestnut won his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday, but it wasn’t without some drama. In the middle of the annual July 4 competition, an animal rights protester rushed the stage while wearing a Stormtrooper mask and carrying a banner that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar,” in reference to the pork producer and food-processing company. Upon seeing the protester, Chestnut put him into a brief but forcible chokehold as security apprehended the activist, then promptly got back to business by downing a total of 63 dogs and cruising to another championship. All in a day’s work.