Joey Chestnut Wins 16th Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest After Rain Delay
THAT’S A LOT OF HOT DOGS
Joey Chestnut secured his 16th win in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on Tuesday, wolfing down 62 hot dog and buns in 10 minutes after a rain delay. While the competitive eater nicknamed ‘Jaws’ did not come close to his record of 76 hot dogs and buns, it did come after a nearly two hour delay after thunderstorms hit New York’s Coney Island. Chestnut told CBS that “everybody got messed up” by the delay, and that it was a “roller coaster, emotionally.” “I have leftover room, so I’m going to have some beers later,” he added after securing his latest Mustard Belt, where he was hoping to break his 2021 record. His win came after Miki Sudo won the woman’s hot dog eating contest. Securing her ninth win, Sudo ate 39.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes—but fell short of her own record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns she set in 2020.