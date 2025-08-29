Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Jogger Seriously Injured and ‘Dragged’ 100 Yards in Horrific Bear Attack

RUNNER MAULED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.29.25 8:45AM EDT 
Bear warning sign
Bear warning sign at trailhead, Glacier National Park, Montana. (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty

A woman has been mauled and dragged down a road by a bear that is still at large as she left her house to go for a run. The 36-year-old was attacked by the beast, which pulled her for about 100 yards and onto a neighbor’s property, in Kenai, Alaska, according to KTUU. Alaska Wildlife Trooper David Lorring said the woman was bleeding from substantial wounds to her face and scalp. “A neighbor came outside and located her,” the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a press release. “The victim was medivac to an Anchorage area hospital with serious injuries.” Searchers on foot and using a drone have not found the bear, and officials warned, “Patrols of the area will continue, and the public is advised to remain vigilant while outdoors.” Lorring said, “She made it probably 50 yards from her house. The bear came out of another property, it looks like it attacked her... and dragged her approximately 100 yards down the road onto this guy’s property.”

Read it at KTUU

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Two Dead After Getting Flesh-Eating Bacteria From Contaminated Oysters
OYSTER DEATHS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.29.25 9:27AM EDT 
Oysters in a pile
Freshly-opened oysters from the Bassin d'Arcachon are displayed by an oyster farmer in Andernos-les-Bains near Bordeaux, south-western France, December 19, 2012 ahead of the Christmas and New Year holiday season. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: AGRICULTURE FOOD) Regis Duvignau/REUTERS

Contaminated oysters have left two dead after passing on a flesh-eating bacteria, health officials in Louisiana said. At least 20 residents from the state were struck down with Vibrio vulnificus, which is found in warm, coastal waters in the summer months and contracted when open wounds are exposed to it or when undercooked or raw seafood is ingested. Vulnificus is a particularly dangerous subtype of the wider Vibrio bacteria family, of which the CDC says impacts around 80,000 Americans a year, 52,000 resulting from the consumption of seafood. According to the CDC, people who contract the “Vibrio vulnificus infection can get seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.” The Louisiana Health Department also noted, according to NBC News, that two more people have died from Vibrio vulnificus in the state this year, beyond the two latest oyster deaths.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Here’s One Upside to the End of Summer—Chacos Are 30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
SAN-DEAL
AD BY Chaco Footwear
Published 08.28.25 12:00AM EDT 
Chaco Footwear
Chaco Footwear

We don’t need no stinkin’ summer to wear a good pair of Chacos—they’re seasonless. For those unaware, Chaco makes outdoor footwear that feels comfortable to wear and looks uniquely adventurous. Once you notice a Chaco in the wild, you’ll see them everywhere. They are the moment for anyone ready to transition from summer beach walks to fall leaf peeping. And right now, Chaco is offering an End of Season Sale with 40% off sale items and 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply). If you need a pair, don’t wait—select styles like Bodhi and Townes won’t return after this sale.

CushZ
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$80

Free Returns | Free Shipping

For ultimate comfort, the CushZ is an extra-cushioned sandal designed specifically for casual day-to-day wear. And this style is Chaco’s lightest “Z” yet.

Z/Sandal
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$105

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you haven’t picked up Chaco’s Z/Sandal, this sale is a great time. Simple, durable, and comfortable—the classic sandal has the new ChacoGrip™ outsole for any terrain.

Canyon Woven Clog
30% Off Sitewide + 40% Off Sale Styles
Shop At Chaco Footwear$135

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Finally, the clog trend is alive and well with the Canyon Woven Clog. It has the trusted footbed support of Chaco’s Z/Sandal made with a softer, more flexible material. And, it just looks cool.

Don’t miss your chance to get your first (or your next) Chaco at a really great price. Explore the End of Season Sale and get 40% off sale items + 30% off sitewide (exclusions apply).

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Emma Stone Believes in Aliens: ‘I’m Not a Narcissist’
👽👽👽
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.29.25 8:17AM EDT 
Published 08.29.25 5:14AM EDT 
Emma Stone poses on the red carpet for the screening of the movie "Bugonia" in competition, at the 82nd Venice Film Festival
Yara Nardi/Reuters

Actor Emma Stone believes in aliens, saying during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival that she agrees it would be “pretty narcissistic” to think differently. Stone was attending the glitzy event to promote her new movie, Bugonia, in which she plays a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists who are convinced she herself is extraterrestrial. Speaking at the festival’s 82nd iteration, held at Venice Lido, she affirmed she aligned with the thinking of astronomer Carl Sagan. She was asked if she believed that humanity and Earth were being looked down upon by an omnipotent being. The Poor Things star said, “I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favorite people who has ever lived is Carl Sagan, and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is.” Per The Guardian, she added, “He very deeply believed [that] the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe—not that we’re being watched—is a pretty narcissistic thing. So, yes, I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens.” Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, will be in theaters from late October.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
F-16 Pilot Dead After Crash in Fiery Air Show Rehearsal Disaster
SHOCKING CRASH
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.29.25 6:25AM EDT 
Shocked onlooked look at the crash scene at Radom
People stand near the scene where a Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow, in Radom, Poland August 28, 2025. Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Marcin Kucewicz via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Fot. Marcin Kucewicz / Agencja W/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

A F-16 fighter pilot has been killed after his plane crashed into the ground while performing a barrel roll. The plane crashed in a fireball during a rehearsal flight for an airshow in Radom, Poland. Onlookers—there to marvel at the skill of the pilot and ferocity of the aircraft— were left aghast, hands on heads, and shouting in disbelief. Poland’s General Command of the Armed Forces confirmed the incident near Poznan, at the 31st Tactical Air Base. They said that despite the immediate launch of rescue efforts, nothing could be done to save the pilot, a member of the Tiger Demo team. Polish media and British RAF counterparts have named the pilot as veteran Major Maciej “SLAB” Krakowian. In a post on X, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces wrote, “Farewell, Master. Your flights will remain in our memory as a symbol of excellence, passion, and dedication.” The Independent quoted defense minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, “A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft – an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory.”

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This Pure Gold Jewelry Is a Great Gift and an Even Greater Investment—Get 25% Off Now
GO FOR GOLD
AD BY Shop LC
Published 08.28.25 12:00AM EDT 
Shop LC
Shop LC

Gold can be a sound investment. But that doesn’t mean you need to sleep on solid bars stuffed in a mattress every night. Gold is (famously) beautiful, something that can enhance your wardrobe as well as your portfolio. Shop LC makes shopping for gold easier with a variety of jewelry pieces priced under the perceived market value. That means upgrading your fashion game with the opportunity to get a return on your investment as gold prices appreciate. Can that ring that turns your finger green say the same? Right now, you can get 25% off your order when you use code SHOPSAVE.

10K Gold Paper Clip Chain Necklace
25% off with code SHOPSAVE
Buy At Shop LC$1200

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The 10K Gold Paper Clip Chain Necklace is 24 inches and weighs 6.7 grams. The style was designed to work solo or layered with other pieces.

10K Gold Hollow Miami Cuban Necklace
25% off with code SHOPSAVE
Buy At Shop LC$1170

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The 10K Gold Hollow Miami Cuban Necklace is 26 inches and weighs 6.5 grams. The substantial chain is timeless, bold, and can add glam to any outfit.

10K Gold Italian Wave Ring
25% off with code SHOPSAVE
Buy At Shop LC$600

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The 10K Gold Italian Wave Ring weighs 2.5 grams. The diamond-cut wave pattern beautifully reflects light, offering a subtle, eye-catching style.

Shop LC jewelry doesn’t just help your bottom line. With the “Your Purchase Feeds” program, each order helps provide meals to children in need. So far, Shop LC has donated over 54 million meals globally and counting. If you’re ready to make your fashion work harder for you, go to Shop LC and get 25% off your order with code SHOPSAVE.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Fugitive Dad Hiding in Wilderness With Kids Spotted on CCTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.29.25 6:33AM EDT 
Tom Phillips and his children, Jayda, 11; Maverick, 9; and Ember, 8.

Tom Phillips disappeared with Jayda, 11; Maverick, 9; and Ember, 8, in 2021.

New Zealand Police

New Zealand police have released dramatic new footage of fugitive Tom Phillips breaking into a grocery store in a small town with one of his children in tow. Phillips abducted his three young children from their mother following a domestic argument in 2021 and has been on the run with them ever since. The footage, believed to be the first known sighting of Phillips in over a year, shows a masked man and a child using power tools to break into the building, before loading up groceries onto a quad bike and fleeing the scene. Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders confirmed police are “confident” the pair are Phillips and one of his missing children, who are now aged 12, 10, and 9. The father does not have legal custody of the children. He is believed to have been living in the King Country bush, receiving outside help to evade discovery and obtain supplies, and in May 2023 was linked with an armed robbery in Te Kuiti which saw two suspects demand cash from a bank before fleeing on a motorcycle. He was last spotted in October 2024 hiking through farmland with his three children in tow, prompting a large-scale manhunt which was called off after three days. A warrant has been issued for Phillips’ arrest, and he faces a string of charges, including aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. His family has begged him to turn himself in and return the children to their mother.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Alarm Over Latest Sighting of Remote Amazon Tribe
BAD OMEN
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 08.28.25 9:54PM EDT 
IQUITOS, PERU - JANUARY 2016: Scenes from a riverside market in Iquitos, Peru, on the Amazon River in January 2016. (Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)
Getty Images

An isolated tribe living deep in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest has been spotted entering a neighboring village, raising concerns that they are under stress from nearby development. Members of the Mashco Piro tribe have been seen around the Yine village of Nueva Oceania, according to Enrique Añez, president of the indigenous Yine community. “It is very worrying; they are in danger,” he told The Associated Press. Añez said heavy machinery has been cutting paths into the tribe’s territory. The Mascho Piro, one of the biggest uncontacted groups in the world, have previously killed loggers who encroached on their lands. Survival International, an indigenous rights advocacy group, said the logging company Maderera Canales Tahuamanu has been building a bridge that could provide outsiders easier access to the Mascho Piro’s territory, possibly raising the risk of disease and conflict. Survival International researcher Teresa Mayo said “nothing has changed” in land protection in the year since the tribe killed the loggers. “The Yine are now reporting to have seen both the Mashco Piro and the loggers exactly in the same space almost at the same time,” she said. “The clash could be imminent.” The logging company did not respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Pop Star Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Breast Cancer Battle
TIME TO HEAL
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.28.25 6:35PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium on June 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium on June 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/WireImage

‘Price Tag’ pop star Jessie J, 37, has cancelled her upcoming U.S. tour and rescheduled her U.K. one for next year, amid her battle with breast cancer. In June, Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, publicly revealed her battle with the disease after undergoing a mastectomy. However, Cornish now requires another surgery, which coincides with the dates she was originally scheduled to be on tour. In a Thursday Instagram video, she said it’s “nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year.” Cornish apologized to her fans, saying that she feels “frustrated and sad.” But she added, “I need to be healed. And I know this is the right decision to make.” The singer opened up about her journey on Aug. 20 on English TV star Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast. She explained she found a lump on her breast earlier this year, which doctors confirmed in a biopsy the day after her 37th birthday was cancerous. Cornish says it’s been an emotional, tear-filled journey that has “robbed [her] of memories” with her two-year-old son, Sky Safir. Despite the hurdles, Cornish said her tour of the U.K. and Europe is set for April 2026, and U.S. dates are to be announced.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Fox News Anchor Hospitalized After Shivering On Air
HEALTH SCARE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.28.25 4:19PM EDT 
Published 08.28.25 3:36PM EDT 
John Roberts
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Fox News anchor John Roberts has been hospitalized with an advanced case of malaria. Roberts, 68, told People that he was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness on Monday after he began shivering uncontrollably while filming his news segment. He “had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes.” Concerned, he got his blood work done, which showed that his platelet and white blood cell count were abnormally low. After he received the official diagnosis, he “was a little scared.” Gone unchecked, malaria can become life-threatening. “One of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen,” he wrote on an X post. While Roberts does not have a medical classification for the severity of his malaria, he reported that “I have never felt that sick in my life.” The conservative news anchor spent two weeks in Indonesia at the end of July and started feeling symptoms around 10 days after returning home in early August. Roberts is being treated with IV artesunate, a first-line treatment for severe cases of malaria. Roberts reportedly hopes to return to work by early next week.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
BUZZ-WORTHY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Mom of Shooting Victim Working in ICU When Her Child Arrived
HOSPITAL HORROR
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.29.25 1:26AM EDT 
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.] (Photo by RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII/The Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Parents await news during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.] (Photo by RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII/The Star Tribune via Getty Images) Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The mother of Minneapolis school shooting victim Sophia Forchas is a nurse who was working at the hospital her daughter and other victims arrived at for emergency treatment on Wednesday. A GoFundMe campaign, organized on behalf of Forchas’ father, Thomas, to raise money for 12-year-old Sophia’s severe injuries, revealed her mother is a Pediatric Critical Care nurse. “She arrived at work to help during the tragedy, before knowing it was her children’s school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured,” the GoFundMe page states. “Sophia was shot during the attack and is currently in critical condition in the ICU.” The campaign says Sophia has had emergency surgery, noting that, “Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult—but she is strong, and she is not alone.” Sophia’s GoFundMe has already raised over $470,000 from a target of $620,000. The organizers state that funds raised will also go to trauma counseling for the family’s two children, as Sophia’s brother was at the school at the time of the shooting. It will also cover critical medical care and recovery for Sophia. Two children were killed in the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday, with 15 students injured.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Popular Movie Franchise Returning to Theaters in Just Weeks
BELLA!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.29.25 2:27AM EDT 
Published 08.28.25 8:34PM EDT 
Robert Pattinson poses during the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
Robert Pattinson poses during the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images) Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Cult classic vampire film franchise Twilight is making a return to theaters in October to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the fantasy novel that started it all. All five movies in The Twilight Saga, from 2008’s Twilight to 2012’s Breaking Dawn-Part 2 will hit the big screens next month, according to an Instagram post by movie distributor Lionsgate. The post has already been liked over 1 million times. Rotten Tomatoes suggests each of the five films in the franchise will be screening for one night only. Stephenie Meyer’s vampire-romance novel Twilight was released in the U.S. on October 5, 2005, introducing Bella Swan who falls in love with Edward Cullen, a 103-year-old vampire still frozen in his 17-year-old body. Meyer’s Twilight books have sold over 160 million copies. The resulting cinema franchise was also wildly successful, beginning with the 2008 film, which cost $37 million and grossed over $400 million. The entire Twilight film franchise has grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide and launched the careers of stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. An animated TV reboot of Twilight is also in production. Film companies are re-releasing iconic movies for a limited cinema run in an attempt to get people back to the big screen. Upcoming anniversary re-releases heading to cinemas include The Breakfast Club, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Jaws.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now