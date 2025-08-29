Jogger Seriously Injured and ‘Dragged’ 100 Yards in Horrific Bear Attack
RUNNER MAULED
A woman has been mauled and dragged down a road by a bear that is still at large as she left her house to go for a run. The 36-year-old was attacked by the beast, which pulled her for about 100 yards and onto a neighbor’s property, in Kenai, Alaska, according to KTUU. Alaska Wildlife Trooper David Lorring said the woman was bleeding from substantial wounds to her face and scalp. “A neighbor came outside and located her,” the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a press release. “The victim was medivac to an Anchorage area hospital with serious injuries.” Searchers on foot and using a drone have not found the bear, and officials warned, “Patrols of the area will continue, and the public is advised to remain vigilant while outdoors.” Lorring said, “She made it probably 50 yards from her house. The bear came out of another property, it looks like it attacked her... and dragged her approximately 100 yards down the road onto this guy’s property.”