NY Woman With COVID-19 Delivers Baby in a Coma: ‘I’m Extremely Grateful’
A pregnant woman tested positive for the coronavirus and then delivered her baby virus-free while in a medically-induced coma, unable to breathe on her own, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday. Johana Rocio Mendoza Chancay, a 40-year-old Brooklyn resident, was taken to Hoboken University Medical Center just three days after receiving her coronavirus test results. “The doctor told me pretty quick that the baby was in jeopardy. They said I would have to get an emergency C-section,” Chancay told the Daily News. “I was freaking out. That’s pretty much the last thing I remember.” She was reportedly transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey, where doctors delivered her daughter, Zion, while she was in a coma.
Zion, who was born virus-free and 26 weeks premature, was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit where she will stay until July. “As weird as this sounds, part of me was kind of awake and part of me was not, so I always had the view of the (hospital) room,” Chancay said. “I’m extremely grateful that my baby and I are alive.”