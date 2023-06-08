John Amos Calls BS on His Daughter’s Elder Abuse Claims
GOFUNDME SCAM?
John Amos, the beloved actor from Good Times, has denied claims by his daughter that he “had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation” and was “fighting for his life”—telling TMZ her comments are a complete lie. Shannon Amos did not give much detail to TMZ about the alleged abuse, only implicating an unknown “caregiver” and describing his home as “violated, stripped of anything valuable.” She started a GoFundMe with a goal of $500,000 to apparently go toward her father’s care and legal fees. The page states that the family is “working closely” with authorities to “seek justice” for the “cruelty inflicted upon my dad.” John Amos said to TMZ that he does not know why his daughter started the fundraiser. His representative said he was hospitalized for a fluid build up in his lower body and abdomen, which caused issues to his heart. Doctors have drained it and the 83-year-old is feeling better, according to the representative.