John Amos’ Daughter Says She Learned Dad Died Through the Media
‘I AM WITHOUT WORDS’
Shannon Amos, daughter of actor John Amos, said Tuesday she learned of her father’s death through the media. “I am without words… Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st,” Shannon captioned a video tribute to her 84-year-old dad on Instagram. “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.” K.C. Amos, her brother, broke the news of their father’s death on Tuesday. Prior to his passing, Shannon Amos accused her brother of elder abuse against their Roots star father, claims that both K.C. and John Amos denied. People reports that the investigation Shannon Amos’ claim prompted was later called off. “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing,” Shannon Amps wrote in her caption, adding she is glad her father “is finally free.” K.C. Amos has yet to comment on his sister’s claim.