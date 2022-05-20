Actor John Aylward of ‘ER’ and ‘The West Wing’ Dies at 75

CHEAT SHEET
    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Walter McBride/Getty

    Actor John Aylward, who played Dr. Donald Anspaugh on ER and former Democratic National Committee chairman Barry Goodwin on The West Wing, died of natural causes in his Seattle home this week. He was 75. Aylward’s wife, Mary Fields, confirmed his death and said his health had been in decline. A Seattle native, Aylward’s acting career spanned four decades and various television shows and films. His longtime agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs, described him as “a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being.”

