Owner of London Soccer Club Killed in Car Crash on Cape Cod

John Berylson, the American majority owner of London’s Millwall Football Club, reportedly died on Tuesday after running his car off the road on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. According to police, the 70-year-old Berylson’s Range Rover rolled down a hill after he lost control of the vehicle on a curve, eventually colliding with a tree. Rescuers pronounced Berylson, the vehicle’s only passenger, dead at the scene, CBS News reported. Steve Kavanagh, Millwall’s CEO, eulogized Berylson in a statement after his death. “John was, without any doubt whatsoever, the best club owner I have ever worked with, and I would argue strongly that he was the best chairman of any club in this country,” Kavanagh wrote.