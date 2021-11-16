COVID-Positive Republican Senator Charged for Inappropriately Grabbing Nurse
HANDS OFF
John Bizon, a Republican state senator of Michigan and a doctor, has been charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly grabbing a nurse practitioner and squeezing her waist inappropriately, according to MLive.com. Bizon and the nurse were discussing medications when Bizon flew into a rage after being denied a specific prescription unrelated to his diagnosis, the Marshall Police Department wrote in a police report. “The patient intentionally grabbed her with his right arm/hand, by her waist, pulled her into his body, squeezed her hip with his right hand, and told her he is an otolaryngologist,” it said. “The victim said the physical contact was unwanted, and she wants to press charges.” When police reached out to Bizon after the incident, the state senator said he had COVID and had been in quarantine since the day of the alleged assault.
The police report says a second health-care worker accused Bizon of grabbing her left arm and telling her his “blood pressure is up because she was in the room” when she tried to take his vitals.