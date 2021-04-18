Boehner: ‘Rather Set Myself on Fire Than Run for Office Again’
NOT GOING BACK
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner has been making the media rounds in recent days as he promotes his memoir, dropping bon mots left and right as he lets loose on his utter disdain for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who he’s described as “Lucifer in the flesh.” During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, the former GOP leader kept the spicy quotes flowing.
Asked by host Chuck Todd if he’d ever jump back into electoral politics, Boehner flatly replied: “I’d rather set myself on fire than to run for office again.” The NBC anchor then admitted he only asked the question because he figured he’d get that kind of response, prompting Boehner to repeatedly call Todd a “shit,” which was bleeped out during the broadcast.
“I assume I’m getting that as a compliment. I’ll take that as a backhanded compliment,” Todd laughed as he concluded the interview.