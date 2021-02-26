Boehner Tells Ted Cruz ‘Go F**k Yourself’ in Audio Version of New Memoir

CHEAT SHEET
Former Speaker of the House John Boehner has left no room for doubt about his feelings for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) while making the audio version of his upcoming memoir, reportedly going off-script to tell the Texas Republican to “go f--k yourself.” Boehner made the aside during the recording of the audiobook version of On the House: A Washington Memoir, Axios reports, and it’s staying in the final cut. “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f--k yourself,” Boehner says. He tweeted a picture of himself swilling wine during a Thursday recording session as well: “Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives.”