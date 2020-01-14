John Bolton, If You Have Something Important to Say to America, Then Say It

Dear Ambassador Bolton,

As the House prepares to send impeachment articles to the Senate, I’m writing to implore you to tell your story. Now. Before it’s too late.

We don’t know what you have to say regarding your time as Donald J. Trump’s national security adviser. What we do know is that your lawyers teased that you know about “many relevant meetings and conversations” connected to the Ukraine shakedown story. Additionally, we know that Fiona Hill, former Russia expert at the National Security Council, testified that you referred to Rudy Giuliani as a “hand grenade” who was “going to blow up everyone,” and that you declared, "I am not part of whatever drug deal [Gordon] Sondland and [Mick] Mulvaney are cooking up."