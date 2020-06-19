White House: ‘Treasonous’ John Bolton Has ‘Betrayed his Country’
The White House is accusing John Bolton of the ancient crime of treason after the former National Security Advisor exposed the inner workings of the Trump Administration in his upcoming book. Dan Scavino Jr., the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, took to his official Twitter account in the early hours of Friday morning to claim: “John Bolton is undoubtedly a traitor who revealed classified information to the world… He has betrayed his Country. Treasonous!” Scavino’s nocturnal outburst followed an intervention by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also used Twitter to air his grievances. “It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” Pompeo wrote Thursday night. “I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods.”